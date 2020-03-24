Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling 14-Year-Old Student

A 23-year-old secondary school teacher, Azunyere Chima, has been arrested by the Ogun state police command for allegedly defiling his 14-year old student.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made this known in a statement, adding that the suspect was arrested after a report by the father of the alleged victim at Ibafo divisional headquarters.

The father claimed that his daughter was raped at the house of the suspect who happened to be her Arts teacher.

The victim’s father told the police that the teacher, under the guise of assisting his daughter with her practical work, invited her to his home.

When she got there, he allegedly dragged her into his room, overpowered her and raped causing her to bleed profusely from her private part.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the suspect has made a confessional statement and that the victim has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

He added that the suspect has been transferred to Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.