Politicians Should Be Made To Spend A Day Or Two In Prisons: Suswan

By Eyitemi Majeed

The former governor of Benue state,  Suswan has stated that politicians need to spend at least a day in prison as to be better representatives of the people.

The former governor who now  represents Benue east senatorial district in the national assembly made this known on Tuesday at the plenary while contributing to a motion moved by Sen. Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central) on `The need to upgrade, decongest and disinfect Correctional Centres nationwide.`

Read Also: REVEALED: How Ex-Benue Gov, Suswan Laundered N1bn – Witness

His words:

“I want to strongly support this motion based on my personal experience of what I saw, and when I left, I recommended that for people to be proper leaders in this country, at least each and every one of us must spend one or two days in prison, we would be better human beings.

“Mr President, they took me there in the night, and the following day, which was morning the entire prison knew that I was there.

“Mr President it might interest you to know that most of the people who spend years in prison are for a misdemeanour that you can even dismiss.

“A young man spent 7years in jail for just a problem of N10, 000, various individuals were there on very minor offences that the police could afford to correct them and send them home.

“I made it a point of duty when I left that place, for the next month, took close to twenty of those young people out of that place.

“It didn’t take anything, it was just to pay that money and take them back to court.

“I selected about three lawyers, sent them to Kuje prison to go and attend to them, and about 20 of them were taken out.

“So, I think that I want to support the motion, because most of the people who are there do not need to be there, and they unduly congest the place.

 

