Popular Singer Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers is dead.

According to reports, Rogers died Friday night. He was 81.

The country singer died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. His representative Keith Hagan told The Associated Press.

Read Also: Alibaba Warns Women Who Love Slapping Men

Hagan continued saying the late Rogers was under hospice care and died of natural causes.

Rogers, before his death sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other songs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning a small private service at this time.