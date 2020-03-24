Prayers Can’t Cure Coronavirus – Comedian Ali Baba

Veteran comedian Alibaba has shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and according to him, the disease cannot be cured by prayers.

Ali Baba advised people to stay at home as a form of preventing themselves from being exposed to the deadly virus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

He wrote: “Don’t let pastors deceive you, prayer cannot cure coronavirus. Or any Imam… stay safe. Dont test God. You can not be holier than the Pope and other Senior Pastors. They have all said stay at home, away from exposing yourself to contamination and pray. Don’t try to impress anyone with your faith. Be guided”.

Nigeria has now recorded one death from the COVID-19 with the number of infection cases rising to 40.