Entertainment

Prayers Can’t Cure Coronavirus – Comedian Ali Baba

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsVerity Awala - 0

One Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19

China has been hit by another virus known as hantavirus which is spread by rodents and can be transmitted...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yobe Govt Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has directed the shutdown of public and private schools in the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed public servants to work from home in order to stop the spread...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has declared a total lockdown in the state, as part of measures to...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Alibaba
Alibaba

Veteran comedian Alibaba has shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and according to him, the disease cannot be cured by prayers.

Ali Baba advised people to stay at home as a form of preventing themselves from being exposed to the deadly virus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

He wrote: “Don’t let pastors deceive you, prayer cannot cure coronavirus. Or any Imam… stay safe. Dont test God. You can not be holier than the Pope and other Senior Pastors. They have all said stay at home, away from exposing yourself to contamination and pray. Don’t try to impress anyone with your faith. Be guided”.

Nigeria has now recorded one death from the COVID-19 with the number of infection cases rising to 40.

Previous articleCoronavirus: FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home
Next articleIK Ogbonna Opens Up On His Addiction To Pornography (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

IK Ogbonna Opens Up On His Addiction To Pornography (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian actor, Ik Ogbonna recently recounted how he became addicted to pornography at a tender age.It appears this quarantine period is taking a...
Read more

Don Jazzy Mocks Politicians Over Inability To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Foremost record label executive, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known and addressed as Don Jazzy has mocked the Nigerian leader of the state of the...
Read more

Singer Simi Speaks On Spread Of Coronavirus

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has reacted to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.The singer, taking to Twitter pointed out that many Nigerians...
Read more

Stay At Home Except There Is Emergency, Stella Damasus Tells Fans

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actress, Stella Damascus has made a passionate appeal to her fans to stay at home if they are not needed out.Speaking via her...
Read more
- Advertisement -