Presidency Releases New Photo Of Buhari ‘At Work’ Amid Rumours Of His Health Status

Following the rumours making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwell and might have left the country, the presidency has released a new photo of the president working in his office, shortly after dinner on Thursday.

Along with the photo which was shared via its official Twitter handle, the presidency released a statement which read thus:

“The concocted audio message about President @MBuhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded. It is Fake News in its entirety. The President tonight at the State House, at work. ”

See photo below: