Princess Shyngle Shares Shirtless Throwback Photo Of Her Husband

Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has shared a throwback picture of her husband when he was still asking her out.

The Gambian actress went on to state that she fell for him even harder after he sent that shirtless photo of himself with her.

She wrote: “Let’s throw it back to this sexy picture hubby sent me when he was toasting me I got wet the second I saw this picture I got down on my knees and prayed to God to make him mine 4life my sexy, tall ,fine , hot , dark chocolate my total package @fredericbadji1 the sexiest man alive in my eyes chaiii I’ll die for you baby my man should honestly be a Calvin Klein model hard rock six packs”.