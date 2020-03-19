Entertainment

Princess Shyngle Shares Shirtless Throwback Photo Of Her Husband

By Temitope Alabi

General News

Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra...
Education

Ogun Shuts Down Schools, Bans Worship Centres Over Coronavirus

Ogun state government has ordered the indefinite closure of schools in the state to forestall the spread of coronavirus.Also,...
National News

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.Aisha...
Education

Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut...
National News

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.Recall that...
Temitope Alabi

Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle

Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has shared a throwback picture of her husband when he was still asking her out.

The Gambian actress went on to state that she fell for him even harder after he sent that shirtless photo of himself with her.

Read Also: Princess Shyngle Opens Up About Her Sexuality (Photo)

She wrote: “Let’s throw it back to this sexy picture hubby sent me when he was toasting me ❤️ I got wet the second I saw this picture 🤣😂 I got down on my knees and prayed to God to make him mine 4life 💍❤️ my sexy, tall ,fine , hot , dark chocolate 🍫 ❤️ my total package @fredericbadji1 the sexiest man alive in my eyes 👀 chaiii I’ll die for you baby ❤️❤️ my man should honestly be a Calvin Klein model 😍❤️ hard rock six packs”.

I Can Never Date, Marry A Poor Girl – Wizkid

Entertainment
Multiple award-winning musician, Wizkid has made it known he can never date or marry a poor girl.In an interview with Tontrends, the 29-year-old was...
Coronavirus: Nigerians Are Worried And Panic Buying – Kate Henshaw

Entertainment
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to her IG page to share her experience at a Lekki supermart, earlier today.According to the actress, that...
Nollywood Movies Commit Men To Bondage Of Sins, Immorality – Mike Bamiloye

Entertainment
Evangelist Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Films and Ministries via his IG page has stated that Nollywood movies bound people to sin and immoralities.According...
Coronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

Entertainment
We might be getting a new song from multi-award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid that would center around the deadly coronavirus...
