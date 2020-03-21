Prophet Odumeje Sprays Money On People In Enugu Mall (Video)

Controversial man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje was recently filmed spraying money in a mall situated in Enugu state.

The Anambra cleric could be seen making his way into the mall before he collected money from the another man waking beside him and threw it into the air, leaving shoppers to fall over themselves just to get their own share.

It didn’t end there as the shoppers continued to follow and hail the man of God after filling their pockets.

The video is fast trending online and it has got tongues wagging.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9-7zOJHXVx/?igshid=1tv1kwyhuinte