Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

By Verity Awala

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

Verity Awala

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.

The Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, stated this while presenting a 74-page report on the findings of the committee during plenary yesterday.

“There is a lot of internal incoherence and inter-personnel conflicts which have led to a lot of antagonism within the security organizations”, he said, adding that “the absence or inadequacies of effective corrective mechanisms within those institutions allowed inter-personnel disputes to fester thereby undermining the operational efficiency of the services”.

The committee was set up in January by the senate to engage the security agencies with a view to restructuring the country’s security architecture.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Ban Travel From High Risk Countries, Senate Tells FG

Senator Abdullahi added that: “Most of the agencies are operating in isolation with very little, if any, coordination between them.

“This most unfortunate situation can be seen from the recent face-off between the office of the IGP and the Police Service Commission which degenerated into open litigation in the law courts”.

“Most recently, the public release of letters from the NSA’s Office to the service chiefs discountenancing their engagement with the chief of staff to the president bordering on security matters, is a loud testament of the level of disharmony and inter-personnel conflict and intrigues within the nation’s security and defence establishments.”

“This has worked against cooperation, sharing of information and effectiveness of intelligence and operational platforms for coordinated internal security operations.”

