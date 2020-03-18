Entertainment

Ramsey Nouah Calls Out LG Over Damaged N500K TV

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Ramsey Nouah
Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Ramsey Nouah has called out LG Electronics over its refusal to fix his damaged N500,000 television after less than a month of purchasing it.

The 49-year-old expressed his displeasure over the issue on Instagram on when he shared a picture of the receipt and a video of the damaged television set with a glimpse of the LG outlet.

READ ALSO – What Ramsey Nouah Did When I Tried To Seduce Him: Nollywood Actress

Taking the broken product which he bought for 500k to the company, the actor has expressed his concern that the warranty does not cover the screen.

See His Post Here:

Ramsey Nouah
Nouah’s Post

Ramsey Nouah
More Photos

 

