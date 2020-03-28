Rapper Vector Reveals Why He Is Not A Terrorist (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector, has pointed out that he may just have been a terrorist if he didn’t have the holy spirit in him.

The rapper who has been active on social media, recently took to the live feature on Instagram to make the shocking announcement.

Vector also acknowledged the many things he thinks is wrong with the entire human race.

The rapper also said he had no problems with love as he pointed out that his problem, however, is with human beings.

Watch The Video Here: