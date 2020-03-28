Entertainment

Rapper Vector Reveals Why He Is Not A Terrorist (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Vector
Nigerian Rapper, Vector

Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector, has pointed out that he may just have been a terrorist if he didn’t have the holy spirit in him.

The rapper who has been active on social media, recently took to the live feature on Instagram to make the shocking announcement.

Vector also acknowledged the many things he thinks is wrong with the entire human race.

READ ALSO – “I Am A Big Deal From Nigeria” – Vector Slams Ghanaian Blog For Calling Him A Twitter User

The rapper also said he had no problems with love as he pointed out that his problem, however, is with human beings.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

LIVE video

A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on

Tenant Catches Landlord In Bed With His Wife; Kills Him
