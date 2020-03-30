Regina Daniels Reacts As Her Mom Breaks Down In Tears (Video)

Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently broke down in tears on her Instagram page.

Rita Daniels and Regina DanielsThe actress shared a video on Instagram in which she sang a traditional Igbo song while crying uncontrollably.

Rita captioned the video;

“MEANINGFUL MORNING. None! Exodus 15:11 KJV “Who is like unto thee, O Lord, among the gods? who is like thee, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders?” If only men will place GOD where HE truly belongs.. 🙏🏽None LORD; there’s none like YOU.We humbly and wholly concede that our failure to acknowledge YOU for WHO YOU ARE has brought upon us that which we have found ourselves;But now we realize our folly. Please, forgive us,Have mercy upon us. Protect us from every evil, Shower YOUR Goodness and love upon us again.

Glorify YOUR name and Wrought YOUR wonders in our world heal our nations;And we shall return praises to YOU,In JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏🏿 ”

Read Also: TV Host, Tobi Akingbade Recounts Her Coronavirus Experience

Regina took to her mother’s comment section to write; “Ooh my queen”

See the comment and video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-W0dj7Hlby/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link