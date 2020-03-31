Relief Material: Man Laments Over Content Of Bag He Received From Lagos Govt

Recall that only a few days ago, the Lagos state government announced plan to roll out relief materials to residents of the state, following the lockdown order as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus currently ravaging nations.

Well, people have started receiving the relief material and they are not pleased with the contents.

A now-viral video captured the moment one of the recipients was fuming about receiving 3 loaves of bread for a family of six.

Read Also: 68-Year-Old Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

The recipient further queried how he is supposed to survive with the small pack of rice included in the package for 14 days.

Watch the video below: