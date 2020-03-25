Rema Slams Nigerian Politicians For Failing To Invest In Health Sector

Fast-rising singer, Divine Ikuvot also known as Rema has spoken out against Nigeria politicians who fail to invest in the health sector because they could afford to fly abroad for medical checkups.

He further stated that the coronavirus pandemic has come to play Karma to them following the lockdown of the country’s borders.

He made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote:

They refused to invest in hospitals because they could fly abroad to get treatments for themselves, now countries borders closed, Karma take the wheel. 🇳🇬💔