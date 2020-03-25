Ruggedman Mocks Politicianss For Not Being Able To Fly Abroad For Treatment

Indigenous Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has taken to his official Twitter handle to mock Nigerian politicians by asking them that now that they can not fly out of the country for medical check up, do they regret neglecting the country’s health sector.

He further asked if they have learnt their lessons or would remain the same when coronavirus has been conquered.

He wrote:

“Now that you can not fly abroad for medical care, do you now regret neglecting Nigerian hospitals?

“Are you learning now or will you remain the same “if” you survive this?”