Samuel Eto’o Sends Birthday Message To Ronaldinho In Jail (Video)

Samuel Eto’o has identified with Ronaldinho on his birthday, even as he celebrates in prison.

The ace Cameronian player posted an emotional birthday message to Ronaldinho as the Brazilian football legend spent his 40th birthday in a Paraguayan jail.

Ronaldinho was arrested this month in Paraguay after allegedly producing a false passport to enter the country and has been held behind bars pending a court case that has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO – Fake Passport: Judge Rules Ronaldinho Must Remain In Paraguayan Jail

Together at Barcelona, Samuel Eto’o Fils and Ronaldinho won two Champions League titles, four La Liga, one Copa del Rey, and two Supercopa de Espana titles and formed a tight bond.

Watch The Video Here: