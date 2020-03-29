Sanusi Reveals COVID-19 Status As El-Rufai Tests Positive

Deposed Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido has revealed his coronavirus status few days after Mallam Nasir El-Rufai announced that he has tested positive.

Speaking via a statement by his son Ashraf Sanusi, he announced that he came out negative despite having contact with El-Rufai.

Statement below:

“My family has been inundated with calls asking about the health and safety of my father especially given the number of visitors he received on his arrival from Lagos and a number of contacts he had who have either tested postings for COVID-19 or we’re in contact with those that tested positive.

“First of all, my father and the entire family are praying for Excellency, Nasir El-rufai and all those infected with COVID-19.

“Governor El-rufai submitted himself to the test out of the abundance of caution as he had no symptoms.

“ As for my father, on March 25, he and our mothers submitted samples for the COVID-19 tests. These samples were taken under the supervision of Dr Alero Roberts, Vice Chairman of public health professionals.

“On March 27, he confirmed that all the tests results were negative. We hope this information allays the concerns of those who are asking.

“However, my father would urge Nigerians to stop reacting to adverse test results as if they were death sentence.”