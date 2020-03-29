Lifestyle

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 68

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Godfatherism: My comment not an attack on Tinubu buy those who hate him capitalised on it — El rufai says
Tinubu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has taken to his official Twitter handle to eulogise the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Suspend VAT Immediately, Tinubu Tells FG

Sanwo-olu in his message describe the former governor as a visionary leader who is so multifaceted.

He wrote:

What do you say about a man of many parts on his birthday?

A visionary, a leader so multifaceted, a pathfinder who charted the developmental course of modern Lagos.

The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of @AsiwajuTinubu written in gold.

Happy birthday @AsiwajuTinubu. I wish you a day filled with joy and happiness. As you march on to a higher pedestal in life, may the Almighty go with you every step of the way and may you accomplish more in the service of humanity.

Previous articleCovid-19: Dangote’s Test Result Revealed
Next articleSanusi Reveals COVID-19 Status As El-Rufai Tests Positive
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Atiku Celebrates Tinubu At 68

Lifestyle Valerie Oke - 0
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Hammed...
Read more

Ben Murray Bruce Buries Late Wife, Evelyn Amid Tears (Photos)

Lifestyle Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The former member representing Bayelsa west senatorial district in the national assembly, Ben Murray Bruce has announced that he has finally buried his late...
Read more

The Rate Of Divorce In Nigeria

Lifestyle Victor - 0
Nigeria is not excluded where annulment of marriages is concerned, and, in most cases, divorce is determined by a court of law after a...
Read more

Lady Recounts How She Revealed Her Sexuality In A Saloon

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 0
A Nigerian lady, @ojochideobd took to microblogging platform, Twitter to recount an experience she had while making her hair in a saloon.The lady said...
Read more
- Advertisement -