Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 68

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has taken to his official Twitter handle to eulogise the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Suspend VAT Immediately, Tinubu Tells FG

Sanwo-olu in his message describe the former governor as a visionary leader who is so multifaceted.

He wrote:

What do you say about a man of many parts on his birthday?

A visionary, a leader so multifaceted, a pathfinder who charted the developmental course of modern Lagos.

The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of @AsiwajuTinubu written in gold.

Happy birthday @AsiwajuTinubu. I wish you a day filled with joy and happiness. As you march on to a higher pedestal in life, may the Almighty go with you every step of the way and may you accomplish more in the service of humanity.

What do you say about a man of many parts on his birthday? A visionary, a leader so multifaceted, a pathfinder who charted the developmental course of modern Lagos. The story of Nigeria's democracy cannot be told without the name of @AsiwajuTinubu written in gold. pic.twitter.com/li43TxGFJB — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 29, 2020