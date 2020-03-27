Trending

Sanwo-Olu Is 10 Times Better Than You Are – Omokri Writes Buhari

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Approves N10bn For Lagos To Tackle Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N10b for Lagos state, the epicenter of the dreaded coronavirus in...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Not Addressing Nigerians Is A ‘Matter Of Style’ – Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has come out to state that...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 27th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Reno Omokri, a People Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain has slammed president Muhammadu Buhari over the fumigation of the presidential Villa.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he described the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as ten times a better leader than the president for fumigating the whole of Lagos state.

Read Also: Covid-19: Screen All VIPs Coming Into Lagos, Sanwo Tells Airport Workers

He wrote:

“Dear General @MBuhari, You fumigate Aso Rock to protect yourself. @jidesanwoolu is fumigating the whole of Lagos. You eat at taxpayers expense, yet don’t care Nigerians starve during #CoronaVirus lockdown. Sanwaolu is 10 times the leader you are.”

Previous articleWe Don’t Want To Hear From An Assistant – Omokri Slams Buhari
Next articleFani Kayode Urges Buhari To Do Live Broadcast To Dispel Rumours Of Ill Health
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Fani Kayode Urges Buhari To Do Live Broadcast To Dispel Rumours Of Ill Health

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former minister for aviation and a peoples democratic party(PDP) chieftain, Fani Kayode has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do a national broadcast to dispel...
Read more

We Don’t Want To Hear From An Assistant – Omokri Slams Buhari

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri has reacted to the series of tweets that sprung up on President Buhari's official Twitter handle a few hours ago.Reacting...
Read more

Covid-19: Buhari May Be In Office But Definitely Not In Power, Says Ezekwesili

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) says President Muhammadu Buhari may be in office but definitely not in power.Read Also: Ezekwesili...
Read more

Nigerians Remind T.B Joshua Of His Prophesy That Coronavirus Will Disappear By March 27

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to begin a count down following a  prophecy released earlier by the founder of the Synagogue Church...
Read more
- Advertisement -