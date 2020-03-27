Sanwo-Olu Is 10 Times Better Than You Are – Omokri Writes Buhari

Reno Omokri, a People Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain has slammed president Muhammadu Buhari over the fumigation of the presidential Villa.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he described the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as ten times a better leader than the president for fumigating the whole of Lagos state.

Read Also: Covid-19: Screen All VIPs Coming Into Lagos, Sanwo Tells Airport Workers

He wrote:

“Dear General @MBuhari, You fumigate Aso Rock to protect yourself. @jidesanwoolu is fumigating the whole of Lagos. You eat at taxpayers expense, yet don’t care Nigerians starve during #CoronaVirus lockdown. Sanwaolu is 10 times the leader you are.”