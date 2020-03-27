Entertainment

Satan Is The god Of The World – Daddy Freeze

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

OAP Daddy Freeze
Nigerian Media Personality Daddy Freeze

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of challenges have sprung up across the globe.

One of the online challenges currently trending among Christians is the #HesGotTheWholeWorldInHisHands challenge.

Read Also: Churches Can’t Cure Coronavirus, Daddy Freeze Mocks Pastors

This challenge involves singing the popular song after which the challenge is named.

The likes of Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Tamar Braxton amongst others have taken part in the challenge. Nigerians have also joined in.

Reacting to the challenge, Freeze stated; “Satan is the God of this world.”

He added: “You think a song can save you?”

He went further to ask his followers, “Are you living right? Do you know who God is? Are you worshipping God? Which of the gods has the whole world in his hands? The one you disobey or the one you’re giving your money to?

“It’s not about singing songs, it’s about obeying God. It’s about knowing who God is.”

“You’re paying your tithe but you refused to build hospitals. You’re donating to churches. We have 100,000-seater churches in Nigeria but we do not have well-equipped hospitals. How many respirators do we have? It’s not about singing songs.”

“Let the nations who have built themselves up sing songs because what is left for them is hope.

“We refused to build; we’re now singing.”

Watch the video below.

 

