S’Court Rejects Zamfara APC Request For Review Of Judgement

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the application of Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a review of its May 24, 2019 judgment in the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara APC.

A five-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko sat on Friday.

In a majority ruling on Friday, four members of a five-member panel, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, dismissed the application on the grounds that it was without merit.

Justice Inyang Okoro, in the lead judgment, held that the ruling was a gross abuse of the process of the court.

Justice Okoro proceeded to award cost of N2million against the applicant.

