S’Court Rejects Zamfara APC Request For Review Of Judgement

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the application of Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a review of its May 24, 2019 judgment in the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara APC.

A five-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko sat on Friday.

In a majority ruling on Friday, four members of a five-member panel, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, dismissed the application on the grounds that it was without merit.

Justice Inyang Okoro, in the lead judgment, held that the ruling was a gross abuse of the process of the court.

Justice Okoro proceeded to award cost of N2million against the applicant.