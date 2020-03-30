Politics

Senators To Donate 50% Of Salary To Help Fight Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi

Senators in the 9th Assembly have agreed to donate fifty per cent of their salaries as financial contributions to combat the spread and treatment of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Acting Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki revealed the decision of senators in a statement on Monday.

Also Read: Geoffrey Onyeama Denies Testing Positive For Coronavirus

He expressed that the pay cut will commence with immediate effect from this month.

Senator Akwashiki went further to express that the lawmakers were willing to sustain the gesture until ”Nigeria is declared safe from the ravages of this deadly disease.”

