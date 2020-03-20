Sexual Intercourse With A Child Is Defilement, Not Rape – DSVRT

The Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team of the Lagos state government has taken to social media to explain what constitutes a rape case and defilement case as prescribed by the Laws of the state.

This came after some Twitter users called it out for referring to the story of a father who sexually abused his daughter as a matter of defilement.

Twitter users went on to state that the case should be properly addressed as rape and not defilement as tagged by the team.

DSVRT team in a series of tweets today, then explained the difference between rape and defilement according to the state law.

According to them, the term rape cannot be used in a case of sexual abuse of an underaged because a child cannot give consent.

Read the tweets with the clarification below…