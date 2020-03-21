Entertainment

Shan George Speaks On Plan To Remarry After Three Failed Marriages

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood veteran actress Shan George in a new interview has opened up on her marital plans.

Shan, 49, who is already a grandmother, spoke on her fears about tying the knot again after three other marriages.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Shan George Bags Appointment, Nkechi Blessing Gets Dumped

“Marriage! Hmmm..to be very fair, one of the reasons that would make me not to consider marrying again is because I am scared. I am an only child and all my life, I have always defended myself by myself, because it was just me.

“When people bully me, I man up and challenge them. So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane,” she told Saturday Sun.

On how she copes with lonely nights, she said; ”Honestly, with the kind of work I do, there is hardly a lonely moment. In fact, I am craving for that ‘Me time’. Me being by myself. I really enjoy to enjoy my time alone. I do some reading when I am free. Aside that, work takes much of my time, so I hardly have time for such lonely moments you mentioned.”
