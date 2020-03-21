Shan George Speaks On Plan To Remarry After Three Failed Marriages

Nollywood veteran actress Shan George in a new interview has opened up on her marital plans.

Shan, 49, who is already a grandmother, spoke on her fears about tying the knot again after three other marriages.

“Marriage! Hmmm..to be very fair, one of the reasons that would make me not to consider marrying again is because I am scared. I am an only child and all my life, I have always defended myself by myself, because it was just me.

“When people bully me, I man up and challenge them. So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane,” she told Saturday Sun.