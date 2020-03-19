Politics

Shehu Sani Urges Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus; Visit Lagos Expolosion Scene

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter page to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over happenings in the country.

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker from Kaduna, in a post on his Twitter handle, urged President Buhari to break his continued silence by addressing the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic affecting the nation.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Struggling Nigerians Can’t Afford To Stay Indoors — Shehu Sani

Sani also urged the President to visit the site of the devastating Abule Ado explosion in Lagos.

He also urged the President to visit Kerawa Village in Kaduna State were 50 people were reportedly massacred by bandits some days ago.

See his tweet below:

