Shisha, Tobacco Smokers Risk Contracting Coronavirus: WHO

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Coronavirus in china
Coronavirus

The world health organisation (WHO) has warned that people who smoke are liable to contract the coronavirus disease.

According to a new statement on the official website of the organisation, emphasis was placed on people who consume shisha and tobacco.

Full statement below:

“Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth. “Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase the risk of serious illness.

Read AlsoAisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Smoking products such as water pipes often involve the sharing of mouthpieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19 in communal and social settings. “Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia. “People with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. “WHO advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene,” it stated.

