Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.

The government made this known on Tuesday, making it the latest African country to register an infection.

In a televised press conference, President Julius Maada Bio said that a 37-year-old man who arrived in the country from France on March 16 had tested positive.

The man had been quarantined on arrival in the West African state, Bio said.

He said authorities are “aggressively” tracing people who may have come into contact with the patient and asked citizens to report anyone with coronavirus symptoms to the authorities