Entertainment

Singer, Seyi Shay Says Malaria Is More Deadly Than Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.There have been overwhelming reports of...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

English Football Suspended Till End Of April Over Coronavirus Outbreak

English football will be suspended until at least 30 April because of the continued spread of coronavirus.All games in...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Shehu Sani Urges Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus; Visit Lagos Expolosion Scene

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter page to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to address the...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay reacted to the criticisms she received from Twitter users after she compared the deadly Coronavirus to malaria and typhoid.

Seyi Shay
Singer, Seyi Shay

The singer tweeted;

“So wait… is corona virus more deadly than malaria? And why cant our government do something about malaria and Typhoid that people seem to be getting every week out here? Or is that just a WHOOOOLE ‘nother story??”

It didn’t end there as she tagged the coronavirus scare as a “jedi mind trick” in a tweet which reads;

“Ok, so its contagious BUT is it more deadly? This one that everyone is forgetting that people have been and are still dying from Malaria and typhoid… daily! #jedimindgames”

The singer’s tweets
The singer’s tweets

The tweets, however, weren’t received well by web users, who accused the singer of trying to play down coronavirus and make it seem like it is unimportant.

Read Also: Coronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

Some tweeps asked the singer to stick to what she knows best which is singing and stop giving opinions on topical issues.

Reactions of web users
Reactions of web users

Reactions of web users
Reactions of web users

The singer later responded to the critics, writing:

“Im also saying that Covid-19 is apparently NOT even as deadly as common influenza to the average healthy person ! But u will not go and study, reserach, seek knowledge listen to real fucking news! Just jumping on wagons and excited to be a part of ‘Jedi mind tricks’ awon werey!”

See the tweet below:

The singer’s reaction to the criticisms
The singer’s reaction to the criticisms

Previous articleIheoma Nnadi Show Off Her Second Baby In New Photo
Next articleCoronavirus: Tacha Teaches Nigerians How To Properly Wash Their Hands (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
We might be getting a new song from multi-award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid that would center around the deadly coronavirus...
Read more

Toke Makinwa Apologises To Year 2020 Over Strange Occurrences

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Media personality, Toke Makinwa has issued an apology to the year 2020 following the number of tragedies which has befallen the world.Since the year...
Read more

Does Nose Cover Prevents Spread Of Coronavirus? — Rita Dominic Asks

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Legendary Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has queried if wearing nose mask would prevent the contraction of coronavirus or prevents the spread from people who...
Read more

Coronavirus: We Need A Detailed State Of The Nation Address — Actress Kate Henshaw Demands

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has called for a detailed state of the nation address following the scare of the coronavirus which has started building...
Read more
- Advertisement -