Singer, Seyi Shay Says Malaria Is More Deadly Than Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay reacted to the criticisms she received from Twitter users after she compared the deadly Coronavirus to malaria and typhoid.

The singer tweeted;

“So wait… is corona virus more deadly than malaria? And why cant our government do something about malaria and Typhoid that people seem to be getting every week out here? Or is that just a WHOOOOLE ‘nother story??”

It didn’t end there as she tagged the coronavirus scare as a “jedi mind trick” in a tweet which reads;

“Ok, so its contagious BUT is it more deadly? This one that everyone is forgetting that people have been and are still dying from Malaria and typhoid… daily! #jedimindgames”

The tweets, however, weren’t received well by web users, who accused the singer of trying to play down coronavirus and make it seem like it is unimportant.

Some tweeps asked the singer to stick to what she knows best which is singing and stop giving opinions on topical issues.

The singer later responded to the critics, writing:

“Im also saying that Covid-19 is apparently NOT even as deadly as common influenza to the average healthy person ! But u will not go and study, reserach, seek knowledge listen to real fucking news! Just jumping on wagons and excited to be a part of ‘Jedi mind tricks’ awon werey!”

See the tweet below: