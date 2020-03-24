Entertainment

Singer Simi Speaks On Spread Of Coronavirus

By Michael Isaac

National News

MC Oluomo Warns NURTW Members To Adhere To Guidelines In Fighting Coronavirus

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC...
Sports

La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

The Spainsh Football authorities has put all football in Spain, including La Liga, on hold indefinitely while the country...
National News

Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Buhari Negative

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.A test administered by...
World news

Coronavirus: South Africa Announces Nationwide Lockdown

The South African Government has announced that the nation will be going into total lockdown from Thursday in a...
World news

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Confirms First COVID-19 Death

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the country's first death from coronavirus.Radio/television host, Zororo Makamba, who...
Michael Isaac

Simi
Nigerian Artist Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has reacted to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

The singer, taking to Twitter pointed out that many Nigerians are still living in the oblivion of the current state of things.

Simi went further to encourage that fear be used as a tactic to keep people in check and safe.

The singer pointed out that the only thing Nigerians respect is religion and fear as she stressed that everything should be shut down immediately.

Singer Simi
Simi’s Post

