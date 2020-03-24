Singer Simi Speaks On Spread Of Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has reacted to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

The singer, taking to Twitter pointed out that many Nigerians are still living in the oblivion of the current state of things.

Simi went further to encourage that fear be used as a tactic to keep people in check and safe.

The singer pointed out that the only thing Nigerians respect is religion and fear as she stressed that everything should be shut down immediately.

See Her Post Here: