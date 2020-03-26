Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease.

This joyous news was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Thursday during a show on Nigeria Info FM.

According to the Commissioner, six out of the 24 patients recorded so far in Lagos have recovered from the virus and they will be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, Nigeria now has 51 confirmed cases of the disease.

Watch the video below: