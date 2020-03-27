South Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths

On Friday morning, the South Africa Government reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This was announced as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the highest number of cases recorded so far by any African country.

According to the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize of, the two people died in the Western Cape province, as the country went under a nationwide 21-day lockdown that took effect at midnight.

On Friday, the country reported 927 confirmed cases, a more than 30 percent jump from the previous day.