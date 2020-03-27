General NewsWorld news

South Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths

By Olayemi Oladotun

On Friday morning, the South Africa Government reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This was announced as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the highest number of cases recorded so far by any African country.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York

According to the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize of,  the two people died in the Western Cape province, as the country went under a nationwide 21-day lockdown that took effect at midnight.

On Friday, the country reported 927 confirmed cases, a more than 30 percent jump from the previous day.

