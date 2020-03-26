South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by his Spokesperson, Khusela Diko over concerns that he may have contracted COVID-19 after being exposed to people with the virus.

Diko explained that Ramaphosa opted to go public with his test results to ease concerns of South Africans and assure them of his safety.

South Africa has the highest number of cases in Africa with the country moving close to 800 cases after the number moved to 709 on Thursday.