‘Stay At Home’ – FG Advises Senior Citizens, Set To Decide On Travel Ban

By Olayemi Oladotun

There is a strong indication that the Federal Government may consider travel ban and place restrictions on large gathering; as the country confirmed a new case of COVID-19  in Lagos.

The Federal Government has, however, advised the senior citizens and those with existing underlying medical conditions to stay at home.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who gave the indication in an emergency press briefing to announce another case of COVID-19 in the country; said the issue of the senior citizen was of great concern because they are known to be more vulnerable.

READ: Coronavirus: NYSC Shuts Down Orientation Camps

The decision on the issue of travel restriction and the banning of a large congregation of people could be taken after the meeting of the Presidential Taskforce on coronavirus, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The meeting of experts is
headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

