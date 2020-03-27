National News

Stay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive.

The governor made this known in a few tweets on Friday evening. He said the stimulus package will contain bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins, which will be distributed to200,000 households at an estimation of 6 people per household in the first stage.

He wrote: “I am happy to announce an economic stimulus package to help our residents cushion the effects of our #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19.

Read Also: COVID-19: Ooni Of Ife Shuts Down Palace

“This first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of 6 people per household. We hope to ramp it up quickly.

“The stimulus package will contain bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins. We want each ration to last for 14 days as we continue to evaluate the impact of #COVID19.

“Please stay home with your loved ones. We want the best for you.”

