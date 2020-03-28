Stay At Home Order: We Should Have Free Data And Cable Subscription- Juliet Ibrahim

Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim has shared her thoughts on the self-isolating many are undergoing at the moment.

According to the mom of one, there should be free data and cable subscriptions for people who are forced to stay at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Juliet stated that there should be free data and free TV subscriptions because everyone is staying at home especially for people who intend to do online courses.

The actress made this known during a live video session with her fans.

Watch Video below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-SIHXijGff/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link