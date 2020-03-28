Entertainment

Stay At Home Order: We Should Have Free Data And Cable Subscription- Juliet Ibrahim

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Receives Health Minister, NCDC DG At Presidential Villa (Photos)

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First Case

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19.The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Consult Native Doctors For Solution’ – Enugu Monarch Tells FG

The traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area,  Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu has asked the Nigerian...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim has shared her thoughts on the self-isolating many are undergoing at the moment.

According to the mom of one, there should be free data and cable subscriptions for people who are forced to stay at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Read Also: I Am Not High Maintenance, You Are Just Low Effort, Says Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet stated that there should be free data and free TV subscriptions because everyone is staying at home especially for people who intend to do online courses.

The actress made this known during a live video session with her fans.

Watch Video below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-SIHXijGff/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Previous articleOmokri Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister
Next articleHealth Minister: What We Discussed With Buhari In Aso Rock
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Hollywood Actor Miguel A. Nunez Arrested For ‘Misdemeanor Shoplifting’

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
"Juwanna Mann" star Miguel A. Nunez Jr. has been arrested.According to reports, Nunez was arrested after he left a grocery store with some items...
Read more

Coronavirus: 14 Days After, I Am Free – Kiki Omeli Celebrates

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress, Kiki Omeili has taken to social media to give an update on her health status, following the reports that someone who tested...
Read more

‘Ask My Ex-Boss’ – Ycee Tells Fans Who Asked For Giveaway

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian rapper Ycee has redirected a fan to his former boss, CEO of Tiny Entertainment.This came off after the fan asked him to...
Read more

Comedian Ay Blasts Tradomedical Practitioners Over Silence On COVID-19

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular humour merchant, Ayo Makun simply known and addressed as AY comedian has raised the alarm that trado-medical practitioners in Nigeria are not interested...
Read more
- Advertisement -