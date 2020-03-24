National News

Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.The Upper Chamber also urged the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 1

Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members

Bello Bodejo, national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, has asked members to shut down cattle markets amid the...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 1

One Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19

China has been hit by another virus known as hantavirus which is spread by rodents and can be transmitted...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended...
Read more
Verity Awala

Miyetti Allah president
Miyetti Allah president

Bello Bodejo, national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, has asked members to shut down cattle markets amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Daily Sun reports

Bodejo also asked their members to remain in the bush, until the pandemic is over.

“Let my people remain in the bush until the problem is all over; even those who are outside should join those in the bush until the situation is brought under control,” Bodejo said.

“They should close all cattle markets in every place in Nigeria because, in the market, you don’t know who is who. You don’t know who has tested positive to coronavirus and you don’t know who has contracted it. The best thing to do is take precautionary measures to safeguard my people and to halt the spread.

Read Also: Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

“Of what benefit will it be to our association if our people contract the disease while in the market? The best bet is to keep away from the market.

“The herdsmen who are in the bush or forest should remain there, as coming out to meet those in the market portends danger.

“It is possible for those who are in need of cows to meet the herdsmen in the bush and forest to buy cows, and in doing so, they should make sure there are no body contacts and the buyers must use nose mask during transactions.”

Previous articleOne Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19
Next articleSenate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak
- Advertisement -

1 COMMENT

  1. Stay in the bush does not mean you should destroy farms oooooooooooooooooooooooo or attack farmers. Stay in the bush attend to your cows and pray to God to show mercy, We all need the mercy of God.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 42.The agency...
Read more

Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.The Upper Chamber also urged the Federal Government to devote special...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed public servants to work from home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.The Head of Civil...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has declared a total lockdown in the state, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -