Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members

Bello Bodejo, national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, has asked members to shut down cattle markets amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Daily Sun reports

Bodejo also asked their members to remain in the bush, until the pandemic is over.

“Let my people remain in the bush until the problem is all over; even those who are outside should join those in the bush until the situation is brought under control,” Bodejo said.

“They should close all cattle markets in every place in Nigeria because, in the market, you don’t know who is who. You don’t know who has tested positive to coronavirus and you don’t know who has contracted it. The best thing to do is take precautionary measures to safeguard my people and to halt the spread.

“Of what benefit will it be to our association if our people contract the disease while in the market? The best bet is to keep away from the market.

“The herdsmen who are in the bush or forest should remain there, as coming out to meet those in the market portends danger.

“It is possible for those who are in need of cows to meet the herdsmen in the bush and forest to buy cows, and in doing so, they should make sure there are no body contacts and the buyers must use nose mask during transactions.”