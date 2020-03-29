‘Staying Strong For Mama’ – Davido Gives Update On How He Is Coping With His Son

Nigerian singer, Davido has given an update on how he is coping with his son ever since his soon-to-be wife, Chioma Avril Rowland tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer broke the news via Instagram on Friday, stating that their son, Ifeanyi and some other members of the family tested negative and are all self-isolating for the stipulated 14days period.

Taking to Instagram today, Davido shared a photo of himself and their baby with the caption:

“Staying strong for momma!!❤️❤️❤️everywhere good !”

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Davido’s Chioma Testing Positive For Coronavirus

See the post below: