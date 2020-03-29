Entertainment

‘Staying Strong For Mama’ – Davido Gives Update On How He Is Coping With His Son

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsEditor - 0

FULL SPEECH: Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast On Coronavirus

ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC SUNDAY 29TH...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Extend Assistance To Other States Apart From Lagos, Lawmakers Beg Banks

The senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions has urged banks to look beyond Lagos in its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Atiku Recommends 4 Ways To End Pandemic

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has recommended that the coronavirus currently ravaging nations can be defeated by four ways.Speaking...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Taraba Shuts All Land Borders, PDP Meeting Suspended

The Taraba State Government has announced the closure of the state's land borders to check the incursion and spread...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Davido has given an update on how he is coping with his son ever since his soon-to-be wife, Chioma Avril Rowland tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer broke the news via Instagram on Friday, stating that their son, Ifeanyi and some other members of the family tested negative and are all self-isolating for the stipulated 14days period.

Taking to Instagram today, Davido shared a photo of himself and their baby with the caption:

“Staying strong for momma!!❤️❤️❤️everywhere good !”

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Davido’s Chioma Testing Positive For Coronavirus

See the post below:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Lady Praises NCDC Officials For Their Swift Response (Video)
Next articleBobrisky Vows To Continue ‘Slaying’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Naeto C And Family Attend Church Amidst Pandemic

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world and the FG placing a ban on gatherings, rapper Naeto C and his family somehow made...
Read more

Kachi Proposes To Rosie After Winning Ultimate Love Reality Show

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Rosie and Kachi have been crowned the ultimate love couple at the first ever reality love show in Nigeria.The couple will be taking home...
Read more

Hushpuppi Attacks Churchgoers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian Instagram socialite, Hushpuppi, has lashed out at Christians who still went to church today in spite of the coronavirus outbreak in the...
Read more

Tiwa Savage Steps Out After 10 Days Of Self-Isolation (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 2
Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage stepped out in style after ten days of self-isolation to get some fresh air on Saturday.The single mother of one...
Read more
- Advertisement -