Stop Addressing Upcoming Actors As Veterans – Fred Amata

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Fred Amata have issued a warning to the media to stop calling upcoming actors Veterans.

According to Amata, veterans are people who have contributed to the growth of the Nigerian movie industry over a long period of time.

Amata, who is the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, made this known, days after actor Zubby Michaels Criticized the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) organizers over an alleged snub of “pillars of Nollywood”.

Zubby, had accused the organizers of the AMVCA organizers of being tribalistic in their choice of awards by ignoring Igbo ‘veteran’ actors.

Speaking in a press conference in Lagos to mark the Directors Guild of Nigeria forthcoming 20 years anniversary celebrations, Amata said;

“I feel insulted when media people call young actors and directors veterans. How long have they been in Nollywood? What impact have they made in Nollywood? If you call them veterans of Nollywood, what would you call people like Keppy Bassey Ekpeyong or me that have been in the industry for long?” Amata asked.

“The Directors Guild of Nigeria, which was founded by six angry men, will be 20 this year. We will have a three day celebration in Abuja between April 23rd to 25rd. on the first day of the celebration; we have a novelty match between Nollywood personnels and the national house of assembly team. The other two days will be filled with activities, which included bestowing of awards on distinguished individuals such as Former president Goodluck Jonathan, Ooni of Ife and several other dignitaries.”