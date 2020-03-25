Suspected Coronavirus Case In Borno Tests Negative: UMTH

The management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has announced that the suspected Coronavirus case isolated at the hospital tested negative to the virus.

Prof. Mala Sandabe, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), made this revelation at a press conference on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Sandabe revealed that when the results came back from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja, it was negative.

He went on to reveal the level of preparedness of the State Government, saying the state has set up a 36-bed space isolation centre.