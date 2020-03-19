LifestyleHealth and Food

Suspected Coronavirus Case In Katsina Tests Negative

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Katsina State has tested negative, the state ministry of health has announced.

Last week, the state government announced its first suspected case of coronavirus, while noting that it would make the result of the test public today.

According to the report, the patient had returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms, but had been under self-isolation.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday morning, the state commissioner for health, Engr Yakubu Danja, said the result of the test was negative, adding that there is no confirmed case of the virus in Katsina “for now”.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Danja sued for calm among residents while urging them to avoid spreading unverified information, especially through social media, concerning the virus.

He also called on people to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene from the people.

He said, “use alcohol base sanitisers, practising cough ‎etiquette and avoiding mass social gathering except where necessary.”

 

