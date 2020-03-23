Entertainment

Tacha Announces Plans To Take Her Family On Vacation After They Were Denied Visa 13 Years Ago

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Controversial reality star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha has taken to social media to reveal that she will be taken her family on a well-deserved vacation.

Tacha
Popular reality star, Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate had clearly stated that she will not be returning to Nigeria because she prefers the lockdown in the United Kingdom, UK.

Taking to the photo-sharing app once again, the reality star made it known that she and her family were denied 13 years ago and now, she has the opportunity of turning things around.

In her words;

13Years ago I and my FAMILY were DENIED VISA! 13years later I’m in the UK 🇬🇧 Next TRIP would be a FAMILY VACATION ✈️“

Read Also: Eniola Badmus Reacts After Being Slammed For Not Self-Isolating After UK Trip

See the full post below:

