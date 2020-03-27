Entertainment

Tacha Returns To Lagos Amid Airport Shutdown; Plans To Share Relief Materials (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular reality TV star, Tacha has finally returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom despite the ban on all International flights to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Tacha
Popular reality star, Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star had earlier said that she wasn’t going to come back to the country because she prefers the lockdown in UK.

The serial entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself en route to Lagos with the caption;

SO STRESSFUL 10hrs STOP IN DUBAI 8HOURS TO LAGOS!! Anyways I’m BACK!!!
Deliberating between sharing HAND SANITIZERS, FOODSTUFFS or just SENDING MONEY 💭

Read Also: COVID-19: LASG Begins Disinfection of Markets; Turns Onikan Stadium to Isolation Center

Watch the video below:

