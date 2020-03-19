‘Take Action’ — Deji Adeyanju Challenges Buhari Over Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju took to social media to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action on the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

There have been increased call for the President to address Nigerians to give hope over the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

With the detection of four new cases in Lagos, taking the total cases in Nigeria to 12, Adeyanju has called on the President to offer message of reassurance to Nigerians in order to prevent public panic.

