'Take Action' — Deji Adeyanju Challenges Buhari Over Outbreak Of Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju took to social media to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action on the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

There have been increased call for the President to address Nigerians to give hope over the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Also Read: Deji Adeyanju Commends President Buhari On Curbing Spread Of Coronavirus

With the detection of four new cases in Lagos, taking the total cases in Nigeria to 12, Adeyanju has called on the President to offer message of reassurance to Nigerians in order to prevent public panic.

See his tweet below:

