Take Politicians With Coronavirus To Poor Health Centres: AY Comedian

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun simply known as AY says all the politicians that have tested positive to coronavirus in Nigeria be taken to the poor health centres they built left for the poor.

Speaking via his official twitter handle on Wednesday, the comedian added that the deadly disease would no doubt have some impact on the Nigeria system of government.

He wrote: “All the politicians testing positive should be taken to the poor health centers they initially left for the masses. Either we like it or not, the Covid19 will have a positive impact on the Nigeria system of govt, particularly the health sector.”