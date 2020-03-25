Entertainment

Take Politicians With Coronavirus To Poor Health Centres: AY Comedian

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Divorce Rates Increases In New York As Couples Quarantine Together

A new report has confirmed that divorce rates have rapidly increased in New York due to couples staying in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.This was confirmed by...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun simply known as AY says all the politicians that have tested positive to coronavirus in Nigeria be taken to the poor health centres they built left for the poor.

Read AlsoChurches Can’t Cure Coronavirus, Daddy Freeze Mocks Pastors

Speaking via his official twitter handle on Wednesday, the comedian added that the deadly disease would no doubt have some impact on the Nigeria system of government.

He wrote: “All the politicians testing positive should be taken to the poor health centers they initially left for the masses. Either we like it or not, the Covid19 will have a positive impact on the Nigeria system of govt, particularly the health sector.”

Previous articleEdo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Next articleGovernor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Dancer, Kaffy Blasts Market Traders Using Coronavirus To Inflate Prices Of Foodstuff

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy took to social media to blast market traders for hiking the prices of their goods and blaming it on coronavirus.The...
Read more

Davido Mocks Fans For Not Showing Up At His House Due To Coronavirus (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido was surprised he couldn’t find any of his fans begging for money at his gate.The singer...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham Reveals Plans To Donate Food Stuff, Sanitizers

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to reveal plans to help in the fight against Coronavirus.The actress and mother...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigerian Celebrities Self-Isolate After AMVCA

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian celebrities who attended the AMVCA two weeks ago have begun self-isolating following the announcement by the Lagos State government.A few celebrities who were...
Read more
- Advertisement -