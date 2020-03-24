Taylor Swift Finally Speaks On Her Feud With Kanye West

Multi-award winning singer Taylor Swift has spoken out for the first time since the unedited audio of her 2016 conversation with Kanye West leaked.

The audio which leaked on the internet over the weekend proved that Kanye didn’t seek her permission about calling her a b**ch in his song Famous.

Social media users wasted no time in dragging Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian and Kanye West himself. They accused Kim of releasing edited audio in 2016 to make Taylor look bad.

Taylor has now spoken about the feud for the first time ever.

She wrote in her Instagram Stories: “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

She added: “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”