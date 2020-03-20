TBoss Speaks On World Coming To An End

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has spoken on the world coming to an end amidst the whole coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Via her IG page, the mom of one advised people to maintain good hygiene to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

She shared:

“If the world was to end today- The one thing I would be most grateful to God for would be that He Allowed me carry my own child in my body, my arms & forever in my heart.

I have always loved children & I have always been there for others kids but having my very own human- No bags, trips or money in the bank can replace the feeling.

Not even close.

Ps: money is very important to properly cater for your child so don’t even think otherwise.

But yeah- The love is beyond anything I could ever have imagined, My heart is Full.

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommi

Let’s be safe guys, wash your hands properly, avoid crowded areas suspend unnecessary body to body activities do your part guys & let’s keep praying that this virus passes”.