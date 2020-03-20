Entertainment

Tchidi Tchikere Laments Over High Cost Of Chloroquine In Nigeria

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actor, Tchidi Tchikere has taken to Instagram to lament about hike in the price of Chloroquine tablets in Nigeria.

Chloroquine
Chloroquine

Information Nigeria recalls Donald Trump, in a press briefing, alleged that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, as drugs to cure coronavirus, COVID-19.

However, the FDA denied the claim and clearly stated that there are no approved drugs yet as chloroquine is currently being tested by government and academic entities.

Taking to Instagram, Tchikere shared a photo of a small pack of Chloroquine, which he claimed he bought for 4,000 Naira instead of 700 naira.

In his words;

“JUST BOUGHT CHLOROQUINE NOW FOR 4,000 NAIRA PER SMALL PACK. USED TO BE 700 NAIRA PER PACK..NAIJA! EXPLOITATION.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa

See the post below:

The actor’s post
The actor’s post

