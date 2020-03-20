Tchidi Tchikere Laments Over High Cost Of Chloroquine In Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Tchidi Tchikere has taken to Instagram to lament about hike in the price of Chloroquine tablets in Nigeria.

Information Nigeria recalls Donald Trump, in a press briefing, alleged that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, as drugs to cure coronavirus, COVID-19.

However, the FDA denied the claim and clearly stated that there are no approved drugs yet as chloroquine is currently being tested by government and academic entities.

Taking to Instagram, Tchikere shared a photo of a small pack of Chloroquine, which he claimed he bought for 4,000 Naira instead of 700 naira.

In his words;

“JUST BOUGHT CHLOROQUINE NOW FOR 4,000 NAIRA PER SMALL PACK. USED TO BE 700 NAIRA PER PACK..NAIJA! EXPLOITATION.”

See the post below: