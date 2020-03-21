Trending

Test Her Cooking Skills Before You Marry Her – Reno Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share his thoughts on marriage and steps people need to take before getting married.

According to Reno, before walking down the aisle, people need to test each other’s patience, cooking skills amongst other things.

Read Also: Never Explain Yourself To Critics – Reno Omokri

Dear singles, Instead of doing taste before marriage, do test before marriage. Test his love. Test his temper. Test her cooking skills, her homemaking abilities and her character.
Don’t always take her on romantic dates.

“Sometimes ask her to cook. Don’t wait until you marry to discover that she can’t cook. It will become very unromantic then. The extra costs of eating out msg make you do other things outside. There will be enough time to taste AFTER marriage. Never before. Never before!”

