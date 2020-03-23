The World Should Fine China When All This Is Over – Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has suggested that China should be fined when we are free of coronavirus.

Toke suggested this because coronavirus broke out from Wuhan in China months ago and has spread to more than 100 other countries.

The media personality said she is “low key mad at China” and added that they should “stop eating certain animals”.

READ ALSO – ‘Stock Up’ – Toke Makinwa Advises Lagosians (Video)

She wrote: “Not to even lie I am low key mad at china, the whole world should fine them when all of this is over, the whole world is paying dearly for it. Stop eating certain animals #Sigh.”

See Her Post Here: