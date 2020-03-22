Entertainment

Timi Dakolo Reacts As Pastor Says Coronavirus Is A Fallacy (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has reacted to the viral video wherein a Nigerian pastor was heard saying coronavirus is not real but a fallacy.

According to the pastor, even when the disease arrived Nigeria, a corrosive anointing would be enough to drive the virus back to where it came from.

Reacting to the pastor’s comment, Timi Dakolo said he doesn’t even know what to say about the pastor’s comment.

Read AlsoGod Wants To Use Coronavirus To Show The World That He Is Almighty – Pastor Adeboye

Since the video went viral, many have called on relevant authorities to pick him up so as to prevent him from misinforming people.

Watch the video below:

Previous article‘I Made Up My Mind 10 Years Ago To Disgrace Her’ – Says Man Who Walked Out On Bride
Next articleBreaking: 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Lagos
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

TV Personality, Eku Edewor Shows Off Baby Bump

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media personality, Eku Edewor has taken to social media to share photos of her pregnant self to celebrate Mother's Day.Eku, who welcomed her daughter...
Read more

Iceberg Slim Reveals Why He Cheated On Juliet Ibrahim

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Rapper, Iceberg Slim has finally opened up on why he cheated on actress Juliet Ibrahim.Recall the pair dated for a while with many of...
Read more

Celebrity Week In Review: Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo Join Hands To Kick Against Senator Abbo’s Appointment

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo weren’t happy to receive the news that Senator Elisha Abbo had been appointed as patron of the...
Read more

Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Tacha Picks UK Lockdown Over Nigeria

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tacha's decision to stay in the UK against coming back to Nigeria.Recall that it was earlier...
Read more
- Advertisement -