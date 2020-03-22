Timi Dakolo Reacts As Pastor Says Coronavirus Is A Fallacy (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has reacted to the viral video wherein a Nigerian pastor was heard saying coronavirus is not real but a fallacy.

According to the pastor, even when the disease arrived Nigeria, a corrosive anointing would be enough to drive the virus back to where it came from.

Reacting to the pastor’s comment, Timi Dakolo said he doesn’t even know what to say about the pastor’s comment.

Since the video went viral, many have called on relevant authorities to pick him up so as to prevent him from misinforming people.

Watch the video below: