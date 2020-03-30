LifestyleHealth and Food

Tinubu Donates N200m To Lagos Govt, NCDC To Fight COVID-19

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases...
Read more
National NewsEditor - 0

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a cash donation of N200 million to the state and NCDC towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, TVC reports.

Tinubu made the donation during the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Asiwaju commended residents of Lagos for complying with the directives of the State Governor in observing social distancing and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

Read AlsoSanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 68

“Tinubu who is now the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) earlier called on the federal government to stop collecting VAT as a succour to the hardship being faced in the nation.”

See tweet below:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria
Next articleNigeria Customs Officers Allegedly Kills A Teenager (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Shisha, Tobacco Smokers Risk Contracting Coronavirus: WHO

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The world health organisation (WHO) has warned that people who smoke are liable to contract the coronavirus disease.According to a new statement on the...
Read more

Sanusi Reveals COVID-19 Status As El-Rufai Tests Positive

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Deposed Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido has revealed his coronavirus status few days after Mallam Nasir El-Rufai announced that he has tested positive.Speaking...
Read more

‘Don’t Let Staying Indoors Lead To Alcohol Addiction’ – World Health Organization

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
The World Health Organization has warned people to avoid turning to alcohol consumption as stress or boredom coping strategy during the home lock-down caused...
Read more

COVID-19: Lady Shares Her Experience, Encourages People To Stay At Home

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
A Twitter user identified as Amy has taken to the social media platform to share her coronavirus symptoms to encourage people to stay indoors...
Read more
- Advertisement -